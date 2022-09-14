NXT Star Confirms Knee Injury

NXT star Yulisa Leon has confirmed that she has suffered a knee injury and that she will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

This week’s episode of the development show featured a backstage segment starring Sanga, Valentina Feroz and Leon.

Leon was seen walking out of the medical area. She told her friends that she is going to be out of action with an injury for 9 months, saying that ‘it’s torn.’

The NXT star was wearing a knee brace, so it’s clear that she has suffered some sort of knee injury, but it’s not known what ligament is torn.

Sanga said that they need to turn this negative into a positive and that now would be Valentina’s time to showcase her skills.

Robert Stone and Wagner then walked in and Stone noted that they all looked depressed. Sanga told him to watch their language and Wagner got into his face. Stone talked him down, and the two walked off.

Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz were gaining momentum as a tag team on both NXT and NXT Level Up before the injury. There is no word on where Yulisa suffered the injury but we’ll keep you posted on her recovery.