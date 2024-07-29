What You Need To Know About Cody Rhodes’ New $8,000 Sneakers

Cody Rhodes’ impeccable style is most easily associated with his signature fancy suits, but the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion is also a dedicated sneaker-head who has no problem dropping thousands on the right pair of kicks.

Recently, Rhodes went Sneaker Shopping with Complex at Stadium Goods in Manhattan and took home quite a haul. Among his acquisitions, the most eye-catching pair was the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low, a shoe that blends luxury with streetwear.

Cody’s New Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low (White Royal)

Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, these sneakers represent a significant collaboration between luxury fashion and streetwear. Released on July 19, 2022, they feature premium materials and intricate detailing, showcasing a blend of Nike’s athletic heritage with Louis Vuitton’s luxury craftsmanship. The sneakers come in various colorways, including an all-white version, the White Royal, black metallic, silver and more, each incorporating Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram and Damier patterns.

Originally retailing for $2,750, these sneakers have quickly become highly-sought-after in the resale market. In New York City, where the sales tax is 8.875%, these sneakers would cost approximately $8,095.66.

Cody’s Other Sneaker Picks

In addition to the Louis Vuitton x Nike pair, Cody also picked up:

Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Promo “Girl Dad”

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Canary”

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low TD “Canary”

Powerpuff Girls x Nike Dunk Low TD “Buttercup”

H/T to our friends at WrestlePurists, who spotted that Rhodes wore the Kobe 4 Promo Girl Dad’s on an episode of WWE SmackDown earlier this month.

Cody Rhodes wearing the Nike Air Max 1 “Girl Dad” sneaker on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has been a fighting champion since winning the Undisputed WWE title at WrestleMania 40. He ‘does the work’ in and out of the ring. He’s earns the moniker of being this generation’s Face of WWE, and this sneaker spree is just the latest example of him dressing like a champion.