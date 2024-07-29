Cody Rhodes Has NSFW Response For Haters Intimidated By His Suit Game

Cody Rhodes has a very strong yet unique notion about people who are intimidated by suits.

The Undisputed WWE Champion recently went sneaker shopping with Complex. In the video, he discussed topics such as the perfect shoes for a Cody cutter, which WWE superstar deserves his own sneakers, and more.

Rhodes is someone who is meticulous with every aspect of his presentation to stand out from the crowd. This includes not only his matches or promos but also the attire he wears. When he’s not in the ring doing something physical, the SmackDown star is always neatly dressed in a suit.

When asked if he’s going to continue wearing suits forever, Cody replied positively while also saying some choice words for people who feel uneasy with his preferences:

“I think I will probably be a suit guy in the industry forever and this—I don’t know if this is appropriate for this show or not—but I’ll say it. I’ve said it in interviews prior. Anyone who I’ve ever worked with in business who’s intimidated by the fact that you wear a suit, I feel like they have a little dick…”

I Wanna Be Something: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes discussed how he is known to make very polarizing choices such as his neck tattoo. He then claimed that his aim is to do whatever it takes to be something:

“Like Clearly, I mean, I don’t know if that’s a thing we can say on the show but clearly like…come on, man—everyone does what they do. I don’t want to wear shorts with you; give me a break.

Maybe you can’t use any of that but just the energy that comes from people who are like ‘Ugh, I don’t know man, he’s in that suit. He’s trying to be something’ I am not trying to be something, I wanna be something. That’s the whole thing.”

The American Nightmare is currently scheduled to defend his championship against Solo Sikoa at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV on August 5. The event still has tickets available and you can check out details of it here.