Dominik Mysterio’s Brutal Rejection of Liv Morgan On WWE RAW Translated

‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio didn’t hold back in his comments about Liv Morgan in both England and Spanish during the latest episode of WWE RAW. After weeks of Morgan’s advances, Mysterio made clear this week that he doesn’t like the WWE Women’s World Champion, leaving Morgan in tears after RAW went off the air.

Dominik switched between English and Spanish during his comments to Liv and thanks to Oscar The WWE Nexus Shirt Guy, we know exactly what he said.

“I hate you Liv! Are you stupid? Are you deaf? Do you not understand what I’m telling you b***h? I don’t like you! You’ve ruined my life, over and over again. I can’t understand what goes on in your head! Are you a dumbass or what? I can’t stand you! You’ve ruined everything for me, and now– I hate you with all of my life!”

With all seemingly forgiven between Rhea and Dominik, Mami can now focus on WWE SummerSlam 2024 where she will challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship. It remains to be seen what headspace the champ will be in come August 3 after this brutal bi-lingual rejection by ‘Daddy Dominik’ on RAW.