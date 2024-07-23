Liv Morgan Breaks Down In Tears Backstage After Dominik Insults Her

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan is heartbroken after Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio publicly humiliated her.

‘Dirty Dom’ has had enough of Morgan. He hasn’t reciprocated the feelings despite Morgan pursuing him for weeks. In a Raw Exclusive, Liv Morgan could be seen crying in the backstage area after Dominik Mysterio insulted her.

On the latest edition of Raw, Dominik came across Liv Morgan in the backstage area. When Rhea Ripley came to know about it, she angrily brought Dominik to the ring. ‘Mami’ called out Morgan, who was in the audience.

Liv Morgan once again expressed her feelings for Dominik and said men like Dominik prefer girls like her over Ripley. Dom stopped a furious Rhea Ripley before hurling insults at Morgan. He made it clear that he hated Morgan and that she meant nothing to him. This left the champ in tears.

Last month, Liv Morgan had shocked the fans when she locked lips with Dominik. In the following weeks, Morgan continued to flirt with Dominik. However, the situation got interesting when Rhea Ripley returned from a shoulder injury and interrupted Morgan, who almost kissed Dom again. Last week, ‘Mami’ continued to ignore Dominik but later in the show, she forgave him.

Morgan is all set to put the WWE Women’s World Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley at next month’s SummerSlam Premium Live Event.