AEW All In London 2026 Preview: Matches, How to Watch

AEW All In: London 2026 takes place Sunday, August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, AEW’s third All In at the venue and its return to the UK after last year’s All In: Texas. Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay in the main event.

AEW’s Biggest Night Returns to Wembley

All In built AEW’s stadium business at Wembley in 2023 and 2024 before moving to Globe Life Field in Arlington last July. This year it returns to London and to the August Bank Holiday weekend that made it work in the first place.

Tony Khan told media this week the show is tracking toward a roughly $6 million gate and has been budgeted at four hours, tighter than previous All In runtimes. WrestleTix had ticket distribution at 43,585 as of Thursday. Eight matches make up the main card, with five more on a stacked Buy In.

Full Match Card

Additional entrants are expected in the Casino Gauntlet, and the Trios Royale Roulette still has a wild card slot to fill.

Match Previews

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Ospreay gets his shot at the top of the company an hour up the road from where he grew up, against the man he has called his measuring stick since arriving in AEW.

The challenge: Ospreay won the 2026 Owen Hart Cup to earn a guaranteed title shot at All In, and the opponent was set hours later.

Ospreay won the 2026 Owen Hart Cup to earn a guaranteed title shot at All In, and the opponent was set hours later. The reign: Omega took the title back from MJF at Dynamite: Beach Break on July 8, ending a wait he measured at 1,698 days.

Omega took the title back from MJF at Dynamite: Beach Break on July 8, ending a wait he measured at 1,698 days. The history: Ospreay actually helped him do it, breaking up MJF’s attempt to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Their previous singles meetings are split.

Ospreay actually helped him do it, breaking up MJF’s attempt to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Their previous singles meetings are split. The flashpoint: The build turned sour through Don Callis Family interference and a heated face-off on the go-home Dynamite from Glasgow, with Omega arguing that Ospreay’s outside alliances have made him careless.

The build turned sour through Don Callis Family interference and a heated face-off on the go-home Dynamite from Glasgow, with Omega arguing that Ospreay’s outside alliances have made him careless. The personal layer: Ospreay has spent months isolated since joining and then splitting from the Death Riders, refusing to use the plastic bag Jon Moxley handed him at Redemption.

Ospreay has spent months isolated since joining and then splitting from the Death Riders, refusing to use the plastic bag Jon Moxley handed him at Redemption. The wrinkle: Ospreay asked Callum Newman to be in his corner at Wembley, which cuts both ways given how the Callis camp has operated in this feud.

AEW Women’s World Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

Nightingale’s reign is barely a month old and she is already defending it against the best-credentialed challenger in the division, on one good hand.

The reign: Nightingale beat Thekla for the title at Redemption in July and has not had a chance to settle into it.

Nightingale beat Thekla for the title at Redemption in July and has not had a chance to settle into it. The challenge: Moné won the women’s Owen Hart Cup to book the match, adding it to a run that already includes the longest TBS Championship reign on record.

Moné won the women’s Owen Hart Cup to book the match, adding it to a run that already includes the longest TBS Championship reign on record. The history: The two have gone back and forth for years, including Nightingale taking the TBS title off Moné in December.

The two have gone back and forth for years, including Nightingale taking the TBS title off Moné in December. The flashpoint: Nightingale pinned Moné clean in a six-woman tag at Grand Slam: Mexico, countering a Mone Maker attempt into a backslide.

Nightingale pinned Moné clean in a six-woman tag at Grand Slam: Mexico, countering a Mone Maker attempt into a backslide. The wrinkle: Tony Khan confirmed on the All In media call that Nightingale is defending with a broken hand, an injury that forced changes to the Dynamite and Collision tapings. Moné targeted that hand on the go-home show.

Tony Khan confirmed on the All In media call that Nightingale is defending with a broken hand, an injury that forced changes to the Dynamite and Collision tapings. Moné targeted that hand on the go-home show. What’s at stake: Moné has repeatedly come up short in AEW world title matches, and this is the closest she has come to a champion working at a disadvantage.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Cage & Cope (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Two of the most decorated tag teams in the sport meet with the tag titles on the line, and neither pairing needs an introduction to this crowd.

The setup: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defend against Matt and Nick Jackson, AEW’s founding EVPs and the most accomplished tag team of their generation.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defend against Matt and Nick Jackson, AEW’s founding EVPs and the most accomplished tag team of their generation. The history: Copeland and Christian’s real-life friendship turned rivalry has driven their entire AEW run together, and it has never been fully settled.

Copeland and Christian’s real-life friendship turned rivalry has driven their entire AEW run together, and it has never been fully settled. The wrinkle: All In tag matches have a habit of turning into chaos with outside bodies involved, and the Bucks have never been shy about using the environment.

All In tag matches have a habit of turning into chaos with outside bodies involved, and the Bucks have never been shy about using the environment. What’s at stake: A cross-generational match fans have asked for since Copeland arrived, with the belts making sure it counts for something.

AEW International Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Don Callis Family business spills into a three-way, with Fletcher defending against one current stablemate and one former one.

The setup: Fletcher enters as champion against Okada, his partner in the group, and Takeshita, who used to be.

Fletcher enters as champion against Okada, his partner in the group, and Takeshita, who used to be. The history: All three men have held AEW championships inside the past year, so nobody here is short of momentum or credibility.

All three men have held AEW championships inside the past year, so nobody here is short of momentum or credibility. The wrinkle: Shifting loyalties inside the Callis camp make the alliance math impossible to predict once the bell rings.

Shifting loyalties inside the Callis camp make the alliance math impossible to predict once the bell rings. The personal layer: Fletcher made his name on the British independent scene before AEW, which gives him a Wembley connection of his own.

AEW TNT Championship: Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin, Falls Count Anywhere

Allin gets his shot at Knight’s TNT Championship with the entire stadium as a legal weapon.

The challenge: Allin called for this one and got the stipulation to match, with no restriction on where the fight goes.

Allin called for this one and got the stipulation to match, with no restriction on where the fight goes. The reign: Knight has been working through TNT Title defenses as part of the Don Callis Family, most recently against Chris Jericho.

Knight has been working through TNT Title defenses as part of the Don Callis Family, most recently against Chris Jericho. The wrinkle: Wembley gives Allin every stairwell, scaffold and section of seating he could ask for, and he has never needed much encouragement.

Wembley gives Allin every stairwell, scaffold and section of seating he could ask for, and he has never needed much encouragement. What’s at stake: Knight’s run has been built on beating whoever is put in front of him. Allin is the first challenger who does not care what shape he leaves in.

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Divine Dominion (c) vs. The Brawling Birds

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defend against Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, two British challengers in front of a home crowd.

The challenge: The match was confirmed by graphic during Grand Slam: Mexico, moments after Hayter and Windsor were on the winning side of a six-woman tag against the champions.

The match was confirmed by graphic during Grand Slam: Mexico, moments after Hayter and Windsor were on the winning side of a six-woman tag against the champions. The reign: Divine Dominion have been the dominant force in the women’s tag division since forming.

Divine Dominion have been the dominant force in the women’s tag division since forming. The flashpoint: Both teams arrive at Wembley unbeaten as units, so somebody’s record ends on Sunday.

Both teams arrive at Wembley unbeaten as units, so somebody’s record ends on Sunday. The personal layer: Hayter and Windsor called the champions out directly, and a London crowd behind two of their own changes the temperature considerably.

AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Nigel McGuinness, Continental Challenge Cup Final

The Continental Challenge Cup final closes at Wembley with the Continental Championship on the line.

The setup: Both men came through the semifinals on the August 26 Dynamite from Glasgow.

Both men came through the semifinals on the August 26 Dynamite from Glasgow. The receipts: Moxley beat fellow Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli, putting him out with a bulldog choke after both men had kicked out late.

Moxley beat fellow Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli, putting him out with a bulldog choke after both men had kicked out late. The history: McGuinness submitted Kyle O’Reilly with the London Dungeon armlock in the other semifinal, taking a beating around a suspect ankle to get there.

McGuinness submitted Kyle O’Reilly with the London Dungeon armlock in the other semifinal, taking a beating around a suspect ankle to get there. What’s at stake: A British wrestling institution gets a title match at Wembley against the most protected man in AEW, with a tournament win attached.

Men’s Casino Gauntlet

The winner leaves London with a guaranteed future shot at the AEW World Championship, whoever is carrying it by the end of the night.

The setup: Andrade El Ídolo drew the number one entry by winning a three-way over Komander and Tommaso Ciampa at Grand Slam: Mexico.

Andrade El Ídolo drew the number one entry by winning a three-way over Komander and Tommaso Ciampa at Grand Slam: Mexico. The flashpoint: MJF ambushed Andrade in the aftermath and claimed the number two spot for himself, which sets the opening five minutes.

MJF ambushed Andrade in the aftermath and claimed the number two spot for himself, which sets the opening five minutes. The field: Ciampa, Mark Davis, Nick Wayne and Mike Bailey are in, and Chris Jericho added himself to the match on the go-home week.

Ciampa, Mark Davis, Nick Wayne and Mike Bailey are in, and Chris Jericho added himself to the match on the go-home week. The wild card: Gauntlet entries at All In have historically been where AEW hides its surprises, and the unannounced slots are the reason to watch this one live.

The Buy In

AEW has loaded five matches onto the pre-show, including two championships.

AEW World Trios Championship, Trios Royale Roulette: Page and Brodido won the belts from The Demand at Grand Slam: Mexico and threw out an open challenge to the locker room. Khan confirmed on the media call that seven teams are in, including The Demand looking for them back, plus a wild card entrant.

Page and Brodido won the belts from The Demand at Grand Slam: Mexico and threw out an open challenge to the locker room. Khan confirmed on the media call that seven teams are in, including The Demand looking for them back, plus a wild card entrant. AEW TBS Championship: Maya World defends against Persephone, added late after the CMLL star pinned the champion in tag action on Dynamite. World already turned Persephone back once, on the July 29 Dynamite.

Maya World defends against Persephone, added late after the CMLL star pinned the champion in tag action on Dynamite. World already turned Persephone back once, on the July 29 Dynamite. Women’s tag team match: Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron reunited on Collision to challenge the Sisters of Sin, after Skye Blue beat Cameron with help from Julia Hart.

Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron reunited on Collision to challenge the Sisters of Sin, after Skye Blue beat Cameron with help from Julia Hart. Eight-man tag: The Opps take on Lio Rush and The Rascalz, announced in the final hours before the show.

The Opps take on Lio Rush and The Rascalz, announced in the final hours before the show. Eight-man tag, part two: Shane Taylor paid the Hurt Syndicate to handle Big Boom AJ, then Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall paid more to flip them.

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, August 30, 2026. Main card at 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT , Buy In pre-show at 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

Sunday, August 30, 2026. Main card at , Buy In pre-show at Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Wembley Stadium, London, England Streaming (US): HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, Fubo

HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, Fubo Streaming (UK): DAZN PPV and Prime Video PPV

DAZN PPV and Prime Video PPV Streaming (Canada): DAZN, PPV.com, YouTube

DAZN, PPV.com, YouTube Streaming (rest of world): MyAEW

MyAEW Price: $49.99 through PPV providers

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