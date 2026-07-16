Bodybuilder Defends CM Punk’s Steroids Accusations

CM Punk’s remarkable physical transformation ahead of WrestleMania 42 has been one of the biggest talking points in wrestling this year. While many fans praised the new Undisputed WWE Champion for arriving in arguably the best shape of his career, others questioned whether there was more to the story.

Speaking on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, Punk explained that everything changed just six weeks before WrestleMania. Determined to look noticeably different, he committed himself to a strict fitness program under renowned trainer Jay Ferruggia.

For the first time in his career, Punk began weighing every meal with a food scale. His diet centered around white rice, 99% lean ground venison, and salt, while still allowing scheduled cheat meals. Instead of simply training harder, he shifted his focus toward recovery, quality sleep, and stress management—a disciplined approach that helped the 47-year-old achieve what many believe is the best physique of his career.

Despite that transformation, speculation quickly surfaced online, with some fans accusing Punk of using performance-enhancing drugs. The discussion gained even more attention after TNA wrestler Ryan Nemeth, who has a well-documented history of tension with Punk, posted a thinly veiled message aimed at “straight edge guys” who publicly claim to be drug-free while allegedly using PEDs.

However, former AEW star, fitness coach, and bodybuilder Cezar Bononi strongly pushed back against those accusations.

Bononi dismissed the claims as “the most absurd thing,” arguing that critics had no evidence to support them. He questioned whether anyone making the accusations had actually seen Punk’s bloodwork and credited Jay Ferruggia’s training program, saying Punk’s physique is “very, very achievable naturally” and shows “zero indications of any steroids.”

Bononi also suggested that many online critics try to diminish other people’s accomplishments because they can’t achieve similar results themselves. He added that regardless of what anyone believes, building a physique like Punk’s still requires tremendous discipline, consistency, and hard work.

Some wrestling analysts have noted that athletes in their late 40s sometimes legally undergo Testosterone Replacement Therapy or Hormone Replacement Therapy under a doctor’s supervision, something permitted under WWE’s Wellness Policy when medically prescribed. However, there is no evidence that CM Punk uses TRT or HRT, and throughout his wrestling career, he has never failed a drug test.

Do you believe CM Punk’s incredible transformation was achieved naturally, or do you think the online speculation is justified? Share your thoughts in the comments.