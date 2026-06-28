Nic Nemeth Becomes Two-Time TNA Champion At Slammiversary

Nic Nemeth defeated Mike Santana to capture the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary 2026 on Sunday at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, becoming a two-time TNA World Champion.

Nemeth had chosen to cash in his Call Your Shot title shot by announcing his challenge in advance rather than using it as an impromptu cash-in, giving the match a big fight atmosphere from the opening bell. The two worked a competitive back-and-forth that had the Boston crowd chanting for both men. Santana was busted open during the match but continued fighting at a high pace, landing his Rolling 450 for a near fall. Nemeth responded with a superkick of his own for a near fall before landing the Danger Zone.

Santana twice attempted Spin the Block in the closing moments but could not connect. Nemeth capitalized with a second Danger Zone to secure the three count and the championship.

Santana had captured the title from Frankie Kazarian on the January 15 episode of TNA Impact to begin his second reign.