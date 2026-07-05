Young Bucks Address Potential AEW-WWE Crossover In The Future

The Young Bucks recently left the door open on an extended AEW-WWE crossover.

During a recent YouTube Q&A on Being The Elite, a fan asked whether the two promotions could ever team up for a longer Forbidden Door event, Nick Jackson admitted it would be awesome. On the other hand, Matt Jackson joked it might never happen, and neither brother ruled it out.

The Q&A covered several topics, including an update on Hangman Adam Page and a firm denial of steroid rumors that have followed the tag team.

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Young Bucks Give Update On Hangman Page

Matt admitted he had no idea when Page would make his comeback to AEW programming. Page has been away since his defeat against MJF in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution 2026.

Nick revealed that they speak to Page every few days and that he is doing well.

The Bucks are currently riding one of the strongest stretches of their run, with Tony Khan recently praising them for being on one of the greatest runs of their entire careers. Their standing has shifted since they acknowledged the end of The Elite faction.

Young Bucks Shut Down Steroid Rumors

When a fan asked if they use steroids, Matt denied it. He added that it is a result of “strict dieting and walking, not drugs of any kind.”