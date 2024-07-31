WWE 2K24: New MyFACTION Locker Codes & Pat McAfee DLC Released

WWE 2K24 has released the latest downloadable content from their season pass on the Mircosoft Store, PlayStation Store, and Steam on July 31. The Pat McAfee Show Pack features the WWE 2K debut of the beloved former NFL Punter and his talk show co-hosts Ty Schmit, Boston Connor, AJ Hawk, and Darius Butler as playable characters.

The DLC is the third installment of the ongoing WWE 2K24 season pass, which launched on May 15. Fans can purchase select packs as standalone for $9.99 or the season pass for $39.99.

New MyFaction Locker Code

In addition to the Pat McAfee Show Pack release, the popular video game also added a new locker code for MyFaction mode. After starting WWE 2K24 and accepting the latest update, the main menu will show a code that says PATSMMERGIFT24.

It will also prompt fans to take them to MyFaction to help input the special update. The code unlocks 2 Deluxe Punches & Promo Packs, 3 Faction Wars Tickets, and an Amethyst Extreme Series Drew McIntyre card, which WWE 2K24 players can use in the game mode.

The characters that fans can get from the Deluxe Punches & Promo Pack may vary, but gamers who love MyFaction are guaranteed to acquire McIntyre with an 85 overall. It’s worth noting that fans must use the locker code by August 7, or it will expire.

Controversy Behind Pat McAfee Show Pack

Although McAfee and his co-host have expressed joy about being involved in WWE 2K24, fans have not shared that sentiment. WWE 2K developers’ decision to add the popular sports talks show crew sparked an ongoing issue about whether more resources should have gone to adding more WWE talent to the game.

One example is that popular NXT superstars like Oba Femi, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice aren’t currently featured in WWE 2K24. Instead of adding them as free updates or a part of a DLC, it’s expected that they may not be playable until the next installment of the WWE 2K series. McAfee and his co-host have also fed into the negative feedback by lashing out at the critics. Schmit also had harsh words towards the NXT talent that weren’t added to the game and called them losers. The disrespectful comments sparked a reaction from Shawn Michaels, who defended the NXT roster.

While the Pat McAfee Show Pack hasn’t been well-received, the new locker code could be a nice addition for loyal WWE 2K fans.