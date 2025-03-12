Minor CM Punk Issue And More Fixed In New WWE 2K25 Patch

2K has fixed a minor CM Punk issue and more in the new WWE 2K25 patch.

The Deluxe editions of the new WWE game was released for users on March 7. Fans who got to play the game early found a couple of typos in the attires for a number of top stars.

Specifically, CM Punk’s shirt branded him as the ‘Best IM in the world, while AJ Styles was referred to as the ‘Phenomenal Ons.’ Pete Dunne’s graphics on his singlet on the other hand were reversed.

Cm Punk’s t-shirt has a mistake on it in WWE 2K25

“Best IM the World” ? pic.twitter.com/stvxAgt996 — Wrestling Reality (@WrestleRealitys) March 12, 2025

#FixWWE2K25 "phenomenal onS" Instead of *ONE*

Why is this logo backwards?



Cm punk on says "the best IN the world" and it says the best IM the world#WWE2K25 pic.twitter.com/WTMNElZDkL — Waffle Shadow Silverhand???? (@geralwaffle) March 12, 2025

WWE 2K25 Patch 1.05 – All Fixes

In the new 1.05 patch before the full release of the game, 2K acknowledged at least the Punk typo and issued a fix to it alongside the fix for Santos Escobar’s hair color in the game.

They also addressed issues like some color options or menus not being accessible to users and duplicate tattoos being displayed on characters.

New 2K25 patch fixes CM Punk's shirt and more #WWE2K25 pic.twitter.com/anz0zpBImp — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) March 13, 2025

The 2K24 standard edition is available for pre-order now. Set to be released on Friday, March 14 the game includes the Wyatt Sicks pack as the pre-order bonus.

The developers have added some interesting new features to the game including Cody Rhodes’ famous throne entrance and an action figure version of The Rock which can be unlocked with a locker code.

You can check out our WWE 2K25 hub for all the latest news regarding the game.