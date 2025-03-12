Minor CM Punk Issue And More Fixed In New WWE 2K25 Patch

2K has fixed a minor CM Punk issue and more in the new WWE 2K25 patch.
The Deluxe editions of the new WWE game was released for users on March 7. Fans who got to play the game early found a couple of typos in the attires for a number of top stars.
Specifically, CM Punk’s shirt branded him as the ‘Best IM in the world, while AJ Styles was referred to as the ‘Phenomenal Ons.’ Pete Dunne’s graphics on his singlet on the other hand were reversed.
WWE 2K25 Patch 1.05 – All Fixes
In the new 1.05 patch before the full release of the game, 2K acknowledged at least the Punk typo and issued a fix to it alongside the fix for Santos Escobar’s hair color in the game.
They also addressed issues like some color options or menus not being accessible to users and duplicate tattoos being displayed on characters.
The 2K24 standard edition is available for pre-order now. Set to be released on Friday, March 14 the game includes the Wyatt Sicks pack as the pre-order bonus.
The developers have added some interesting new features to the game including Cody Rhodes’ famous throne entrance and an action figure version of The Rock which can be unlocked with a locker code.
You can check out our WWE 2K25 hub for all the latest news regarding the game.