WWE & Street Fighter Teaming Up For Month-Long SuperCard Event

The worlds of WWE and Street Fighter are teaming up for a special crossover event as part of the WWE SuperCard mobile game.

In a promo video, Xavier Woods, Rey Mysterio, and Zelina Vega were ‘promoted’ with new attires resembling some of the fighting game franchise’s top characters. The crossover will last from July 17 to August 15 and will include Ryu, Juri, Luke, and Chun-Li. The new Akuma Limited Edition card will also be unlockable.

Fans will be able to battle in special game modes, and collect incredible rewards, a statement from 2K Games added. Special in-game offers, daily streaks, bundles, Card Backs, and Equipment will also be available.

Harley Howe, Studio Manager of Cat Daddy Games (the creators of WWE Supercard) shared their excitement:

“Street Fighter game nights have been a staple of the studio for decades. We’re extremely excited to welcome this franchise to the world of WWE SuperCard as both fans and players. We have done our best to build an experience blending the fusion of both games and hope everyone thoroughly enjoys it.”

WWE’s Video Game Crossovers

WWE Supercard isn’t the only mobile game that is set to see a major crossover. Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne will be a part of WWE Champions as part of the upcoming ‘Summer of Darkness’ event. Osbourne, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, will be a character in the game and players will have the chance to collect Ozzy-themed items to progress in the Madman Collection Contest.

Call of Duty is also getting in on the crossover fun as part of the upcoming fifth season of the newest game. This update will see WWE Superstars appear in Call of Duty though at this time it is unknown who will be making their presence felt in the hit war game franchise.