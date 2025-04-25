AAA CEO Details Sponsorship Struggles That Led to WWE Acquisition

Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña, CEO of Mexican pro wrestling promotion AAA recently opened up on what led to the acquisition of AAA.

The historic acquisition has certainly changed the landscape of Mexican sports field. The important announcement was made during the WrestleMania 41 Saturday Countdown show. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was joined by Fillip Chairman Alberto Fasja, AAA’s Marisela Peña and Dorian Roldán Peña, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and AAA standout El Hijo Del Vikingo.

WWE also revealed a new crossover event: Worlds Collide, scheduled for Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The joint event will feature wrestlers from AAA as well as WWE.

During the Sports Summit, Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña highlighted that it is difficult to compete against other forms of entertainment and sports industries in Mexico. He further revealed that sponsorships are also very difficult to obtain.

Peña stated that Soccer generates massive money in the country, and AAA competing against Liga MX, the Mexican National Team, and the soccer industry in general is a challenging task. He said:

“I went three weeks ago, it was a brand’s turn, and I told that brand, ‘Hey, I need money…’ And no, the money is in football, the money is in the Super Bowl, the money is in whatever property is hot. You have to chip away at a lot of money.”



It has been speculated that the acquisition of AAA by WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings was worth around $50 million. However, the exact numbers are unclear. The acquisition enables WWE to work with a talented roster of luchadors. It also opens up the doors to book exciting crossover matches and expand their International markets.