AAA TripleMania XXXII – Nemeth/ JBL, Riddle Wins Gold, WWE Alum Return

Plenty went down at AAA TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City, including surprising debuts, returns, and plenty of title changes. The show was the third TripleMania event of this year and followed on from the Monterrey show in April and the Tijuana event in June.

Nic Nemeth Finds Ally, Loses Title

The show saw AAA Mega Champion Nic Nemeth in action as the ‘Wanted Man’ continues to be a highlight in various promotions. Ahead of his championship match with Nic Nemeth, it was revealed that WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield had aligned with Nic.

Despite this newfound ally, the show did not go as Nemeth had hoped. In a rematch of the bout that saw Nemeth win the gold, Alberto El Patron captured the title from his former WWE rival.

¡¡TENEMOS NUEVO MEGACAMPEÓN DE LUCHA LIBRE AAA!! ¡¡EL PATRÓN ALBERTO!!#TriplemaniaXXXII CDMX EN VIVO por Fite TV, Space, MAX y Claro Sports. pic.twitter.com/2TRwYhmw4E — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 18, 2024

Matt Riddle Wins Gold

Matt Riddle was also a part of AAA TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City and left the city with some new hardware. The Original Bro captured the AAA Cruiserweight Championship from Komander in a Trios match that included Laredo Kid.

MATT RIDDLE ES EL NUEVO CAMPEÓN MUNDIAL CRUCERO DE LUCHA LIBRE AAA#TriplemaniaXXXII CDMX EN VIVO en @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/hzLJXaXoiv — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 18, 2024

Raj Dhesi & Satnam Singh Win Tag Titles

Since his release from WWE in September 2023, Raj Dhesi has been making an impact and captured the Black Label Pro title in July of this year. Now the former Jinder Mahal has more gold as he and Satnam Singh have won the AAA Tag Team Championships.

SATNAM SINGH Y THE MAHARAJA RAJ DHESI SON LOS NUEVOS CAMPEONES EN PAREJAS AAA ?#TriplemaniaXXXII CDMX EN VIVO por @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/MeljiseEfY — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 18, 2024

WWE Superstars Return

TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City also saw former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Marco Corleone (previously known as Mark Jindrak in WWE) make his return to AAA. Corleone last appeared for AAA in 2010 and this year was part of the Copa Bardhal.

Corleone wasn’t the only former WWE name who competed in the match in which the winner earned a guaranteed title match. Former WWE Superstar Kenzo Suzuki was also part of the match. Kenzo’s wife Hiroko will make her return to wrestling after close to a decade later this year.

¡Kenzo Suzuki ESTÁ DE REGRESO!#TriplemaniaXXXII CDMX EN VIVO por @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/bWtna497v6 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 18, 2024

The match was won by Octagon Jr. who now has the opportunity of a lifetime.