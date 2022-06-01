Adam Cole Injury Update

It appears Adam Cole is a bit banged up.

Fans were a bit puzzled when AEW pulled Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy from a tag team match scheduled for the June 1 episode of Dynamite. While Hardy being removed was easier to see coming as he’s been noticeably hurt, that wasn’t exactly the case with Cole.

Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that Cole has an injured shoulder. He’s getting some time off from in-ring action to heal.

The extent of Adam Cole’s shoulder injury is unknown at this time.

Cole competed in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup against Samoa Joe this past Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing. Cole scored the pin to capture the specially made championship and trophy.

Adam Cole has confirmed he will be making an appearance on Dynamite this week. He has called out Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil, a popular video game YouTuber and Twitch streamer.