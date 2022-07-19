Adorable Young WWE Fan Sends Heartwarming Message to Cody Rhodes

Being a performer in the wrestling industry is far from easy but the rewards can be quite special.

Cody Rhodes has been out of action after suffering a torn right pectoral muscle. Despite the injury, he turned in a gutsy performance against Seth Rollins in the main event of Hell in a Cell.

With nearly his entire arm being bruised, Rhodes delivered a classic against Rollins and scored the pinfall.

Unfortunately, Rhodes has been forced on the shelf for a while after undergoing surgery. In the midst of “hard times” is a message that makes the “American Dream” worth it.

Young Fan Wishes Cody Rhodes Well

A young fan attending an episode of Monday Night Raw sent a very special video message to Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes caught wind of the heartwarming message and he has responded.

Rhodes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and revealed he nearly hemorrhaged during surgery for his torn pec. He admitted that doctors have remained coy on his recovery time as there appears to be a fear that he’ll try to push himself to return sooner than expected.

In a perfect world, Cody Rhodes will be ready for the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in early 2023.

Many feel if he can return on time, then Cody could be primed for a world championship match at WrestleMania.

Time will tell if things ultimately pan out that way.