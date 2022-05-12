AEW Blood & Guts Match Is Coming Back Soon (Report)

AEW is planning on bringing back their ‘Blood and Guts’ match soon, according to Dave Meltzer.

The ‘Blood and Guts’ match earned its name when Vince McMahon dismissed AEW, saying in 2019 that TNT will not appreciate “blood and guts” on their programming.

Back in April, Tony Khan said he expects Blood & Guts to be back this summer.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said he does not know who will be in the match, but current storytelling suggests that the Jericho Appreciation Society will be involved.

On this week’s Dynamite, the JAS was confronted by Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz as well as all four members of the Blackpool Combat Club.

At this time, neither the JAS, the BCC nor Kingston, Santana, or Ortiz have been announced for Double or Nothing 2022.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will see Jericho and BCC’s William Regal go face-to-face in a promo segment.

The first ‘Blood and Guts’ match

The Pinnacle defeat The Inner Circle in the first ‘Blood and Guts’ match in May 2021.

AEW has hosted just one ‘Blood and Guts’ match so far, which was originally meant to happen in March 2020.

That show was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first-ever ‘Blood and Guts’ event would take place over a year later in May 2021.

In the show’s main event, The Pinnacle defeated the Inner Circle in the titular match, after the Inner Circle surrendered when MJF threatened to throw Chris Jericho off the cage.

Throwing Jericho off anyway, the spot was heavily criticized as the former World Champion clearly landed on a crash pad (disguised as steel on the entrance stage).

At the time, a member of WWE management reportedly said that the ‘Blood and Guts’ match “just set the business back 30 years.”