AEW Has Released Name Involved In All Out Brawl (Report)

It appears that AEW is finally starting to make some decisions after the long investigation into the backstage brawl that took place after All Out last month.

Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed on Wednesday that Ace Steel has officially been released from his contract:

“So he was officially released yesterday, so I guess that is the first bit of news out of that whole situation in weeks. There’s a lot of other stuff going on.”

Ace Steel joined AEW earlier this year and he worked as a producer backstage. He also made an on-screen appearance before All Out where he encouraged CM Punk to answer the open challenge issued by Jon Moxley.

The now former AEW talent was part of the backstage brawl that took place after the All Out media scrum on September 5.

CM Punk first called out AEW EVPs during his post-media scrum. He was confronted by The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega once he reached his locker room.

Steel who was on Punk’s side joined in the physical confrontation and it was reported that he bit Kenny Omega at one point.

AEW suspended everyone involved in the brawl. The company has not made any public comments about the incident and has been criticised for their silence over the matter.