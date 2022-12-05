AEW Files to Trademark the Phrase “Hat Trick”

AEW filed a new trademark application last week. On Wednesday, November 30, filed an application on the phrase, “Hat Trick.” These trademark applications often provide a glimpse what wrestling companies and wrestlers have planned in the coming months.

According to the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) database, the Attorney of Record for the live trademark is Bradley M. Stohry.

The Goods and Services usage description for the Hat Trick trademarks includes:

Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events;

Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers;

Hat Trick is a phrase that means, “three similar successes” and is often used in sports when three goals are scored in a game/match.

AEW has utilized sports-related phrases for its special events, including Grand Slam and The First Dance, so it could be an event name. There’s also Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society, who really likes his purple hat.

