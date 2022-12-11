AEW Issues Statement on ROH HonorClub Streaming Service

After months of speculation, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially revealed the future for Ring of Honor (ROH) television.

Coming off of a heavily praised PPV event on Saturday (Final Battle), AEW released a press release on Sunday morning that officially announced ROH television will begin streaming early next year as part of the relaunched HonorClub streaming service. Tony Khan had mentioned during the Final Battle press scrum that the service, which was previously run by ROH prior to Khan purchasing the company, would be relaunching.

The HonorClub service will also feature the vast library of ROH archival footage, as well as ROH PPV events on a 90-day delay. In order to watch upcoming ROH PPV events live, fans will still need to order them through B/R Live.

The HonorClub service will cost $9.99 per month and is already showing up via the ROH app on iOS, Android, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Below is AEW’s official announcement:

Tony Khan Announces Relaunch of Ring of Honor’s HonorClub Platform

More than two decades of Ring of Honor Content Now Available For $9.99/Month, With New PPV and TV Content To Come

“December 11, 2022 – On the heels of a momentous Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, Tony Khan announced that the company’s HonorClub streaming platform has officially relaunched, featuring more than 2,500 hours of premium professional wrestling content dating back to 2002, with new weekly television episodes coming soon to the platform.

"The announcement was made during an afternoon filled with title changes, as Claudio Castagnoli regained the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho, Athena taking the ROH Women's World Championship from Mercedes Martinez, The Briscoes winning the ROH World Tag Team Championships back from FTR in their third matchup this year, Wheeler Yuta winning the ROH Pure Championship back from Daniel Garcia and the Gates of Agony defeating Dalton Castle & The Boys for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

“Fans can sign up immediately for HonorClub for just $9.99 per month by visiting WatchROH.com. HonorClub is accessible via the ROH app on iOS, Android, Roku and Amazon FireTV.

“The relaunched platform features updated functionality, where fans will be able to enjoy thousands of hours of Ring of Honor content including classic matches from the full ROH television archive and hundreds of pay-per-views and special events. Khan also announced plans for a weekly ROH television show to be solidified at the top of next year. Pay-per-view events will be available for viewing on HonorClub 90 days after they happen live, with live broadcasts still airing via Bleacher Report.”