AEW’s Jeff Hardy Ordered to Appear for Arraignment

Last month, Jeff Hardy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Hardy was arrested on June 13 during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in DeLand, Florida, and at one point, law enforcement had to draw their weapons to get Jeff to comply.

Hardy’s Blood-Alcohol level was over three times the legal limit to be driving.

In addition to the DUI charge, Jeff is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and a violation of restrictions placed on his driver’s license

The Arraignment

Jeff is facing some serious consequences, and now there’s been an update in his case.

A notice has been posted on the Volusia County, Florida Clerk of Circuit Court’s website, which has ordered Hardy to appear in court on Tuesday, August 2, for his arraignment.

Last month, Hardy waived arraignment when he entered a written plea of not guilty.

The AEW star’s initial arraignment had been scheduled for July 5, but that date went by without the hearing taking place.

It is currently unclear if Hardy will appear in court on August 2.

Possible Prison Time

The charges against Hardy include the AEW star’s third DUI offense within ten years, which is a felony in the state of Florida.

Given the seriousness of the charge, the former World Champion could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

AEW President Tony Khan has said that Jeff has entered rehab to deal with his substance abuse issues, but has warned him that this is his last chance.

Khan has also said that Hardy will have to prove his sobriety before he is allowed to return to AEW programming.