Jeff Hardy Pleads Not Guilty To DUI Arrest Charge

Last month, Jeff Hardy was arrested and leveled with several charges, including driving under the influence and driving with an invalid license.

This marks Hardy’s third arrest within a decade due to driving under the influence, and many have questioned what can be done with the popular but problematic wrestler.

The evening before his arrest, Hardy had spent it at the SlamDown VII convention in Orlando, FL and there has now been a major update in the case.

Not Guilty

According to PWInsider, Hardy filed a written plea on June 28, insisting that he is not guilty.

If convicted of the DUI charge, a felony in the state of Florida, he could face up to five years in prison for his actions.

Hardy’s blood-alcohol level was over three times the legal limit and at one point, officers had to pull their firearms on the AEW star to get him to comply.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion’s next big day will be on July 5 when he is scheduled to be arraigned.

Hardy’s last chance

This is Hardy’s first run-in with the law as an AEW wrestler, and if Tony Khan has his way, it will also be the last.

Khan has made it clear that this is Jeff’s last chance and is likely to release him should he have another arrest while under contract.

It was reported last month that Jeff has entered a rehab facility which he began on June 21.