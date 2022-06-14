Jeff Hardy‘s latest DUI arrest became the trending topic of discussion among fans yesterday. It also stemmed questions about his immediate future with AEW.

If the latest developments are any clue, we can expect the wrestling veteran to stay off the AEW programming at least for the foreseeable future.

The Hardy Boyz were originally scheduled to compete in a three-way ladder match against The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

However, the latest tweet from AEW promoting the episode features no mention of this bout. It suggests that the ladder match has at least been put on hold for now:

AEW’s Latest Edict On Jeff Hardy

If that wasn’t enough, Dave Meltzer of F4wonline is reporting that AEW has asked WarnerMedia to stop all promotions related to Jeff Hardy including any commercials.

The wrestling promotion has not made any official comments about the former world champion’s arrest. Though these moves suggest that they are not happy with the latest developments.

Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning in Volusia County, Florida. He was charged with being intoxicated while driving as well as driving without a license.

The Attitude Era star has since been bonded out of jail but it appears that this is only the beginning of his troubles. Hardy is slated to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 PM.