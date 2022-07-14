AEW Star Clarifies Status with the Company

An AEW talent has cleared the air on his status with the promotion.

Stars come and go in the wrestling business. With so many departures across various companies, it’s easy for the rumor mill to get started.

Just ask Peter Avalon, who is constantly asked about his status with AEW. This is despite the fact that he regularly appears on Dark, although you’re not likely to catch him on Dynamite or Rampage.

He’s offering some clarity on his situation with AEW.

Peter Avalon Dishes on AEW Role

(via AEW)

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Peter Avalon confirmed that while he’s been taking more opportunities outside of wrestling, he remains on the AEW roster.

“I’m trying to do more and more. I just got myself a commercial agent and I’m working on getting myself more agents. I just did a film and a music video with Jacob Sartorius. He is a very talented young man and he is big on TikTok with millions of followers. I’m just trying to stay busy while also still wrestling.

“I’m still with AEW.” Peter Avalon on AEW status

“I’m also booking, writing, and appearing on Championship Wrestling which we do every month at the Irvine Improv. I’m doing GCW with my man Ray Roa, Prestige Wrestling, and we have Epic Pro Wrestling coming up. There is a lot of stuff. I’m very active, very busy, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Avalon went on to say that while he may not be featured on the main AEW shows, he’s quite happy with how his matches on Dark have gone.

“You can see me and (Ryan) Nemeth and the rest of the Wingmen, Cezar and JD usually main-eventing Dark. Weird how it works out where people wonder where we are at.

“We are not on the flyers or any of the advertising. Hell, it’s hard. But it’s funny that we will main event most episodes of Dark and we are now 0-672 to the Dark Order and to The Best Friends.

“We are doing really well against both teams.”

More recently, we’ve seen the likes of Stu Grayson and Alan Angels depart from AEW once their deals were up.

As was the case with Avalon, rumors also swirled on the status of Chuck Taylor but he is still on the AEW roster as well.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co.