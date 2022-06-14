Cops Pull Guns on Jeff Hardy Before DUI Arrest (Video)

The scene of Jeff Hardy‘s recent DUI arrest is more frightening than many even realized.

Early Monday morning, the AEW star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida. He was charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Driver’s License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs, his third offense within 10 Years.

Hardy’s BAC was nearly four times the legal limit.

Scary Jeff Hardy DUI Arrest Video

TMZ has released footage of Jeff’s recent arrest and it’s quite terrifying. Jeff seemingly wasn’t cooperating with three police officers, prompting all of them to pull out their firearms.

Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.

Jeff Hardy was released from jail on $3,500 bond Monday evening. He’s due for a court hearing on June 14 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

As of now, there has been no word on what actions AEW will take against Hardy. The company did remove advertising for a planned ladder match involving Jeff.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer also reported that WarnerMedia has told AEW to pull any advertising featuring Jeff Hardy.