AEW’s “Top Stars” are Reportedly Open to Signing with WWE

Some of the “top stars” of All Elite Wrestling could be working for Vince McMahon in the WWE when the time is right.

In February, Cody Rhodes left AEW after a three-year tenure with the promotion and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38: Night One.

To date, Cody is the only AEW star to make the jump but his booking may cause others to follow in his footsteps.

According to a new report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the impressive booking Rhodes has received has led many “top stars” in AEW to consider joining WWE when their contracts expire.

These top stars include names who had shown no interest in WWE and had made it clear that they would forever be loyal to AEW, before Cody’s return this past April.

While no names were given in the report, it’s known that MJF has teased joining WWE when his current contract with Tony Khan expires in January 2024.

On this week’s Dynamite, MJF cut a scathing promo against AEW and Khan and begged to be fired from the company he feels underappreciated in.

MJF has since been pulled from the company’s roster page and has had his merchandise removed from AEWShop.com.

As for Cody, he will face Seth Rollins at tomorrow night’s WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event inside the titular structure.

This will mark the pair’s third PLE match with Cody winning at both WrestleMania 38: Night One and WrestleMania Backlash.