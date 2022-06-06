AEW Gives Warner Media Discovery New Edict About MJF

Fans of MJF will be seeing far less of “The Salt of the Earth” following his explosive promo last week.

On the June 1, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF laid into AEW and Tony Khan, claiming that he is underappreciated by the company President.

MJF even begged Khan to fire him, believing that he would be of more value to AEW if he was a former WWE Superstar.

A source within Warner Media Discovery told PW Insider this week that an edict handed down from AEW is for MJF to be removed from all promotional materials.

MJF is to be removed from any videos that air on TNT or TBS and replaced by other footage from AEW programming.

The source added that MJF may still appear in some promotional materials until they are fully fazed out.

This is the latest big move by AEW to distance themselves from the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner.

After his promo, MJF’s profile was removed from AEW’s roster website and his merchandise has been pulled from AEWShop.com.

MJF has also been removed from the opening video packages for both AEW Dynamite and Rampage.

The 26-year-old wrestler has openly teased leaving AEW and joining WWE when his current contract expires in January 2024.

MJF’s most recent match to date saw him be destroyed by Wardlow at Double or Nothing 2022.

Per the stipulation of the match, Wardlow is now free of MJF’s contract and was confirmed to be All-Elite shortly after on Twitter.