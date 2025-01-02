Adam ‘Cope’ Copeland Secures New Ring-Name With Trademark

Adam Copeland’s new ring name, “Cope,” is officially here to stay after the Rated-R Superstar filed a trademark for the moniker. Michael Dockins, known as the “gimmick attorney,” shared a photo on X of Cope holding paperwork that confirmed the name’s trademark status.

Great to see @RatedRCope back tonight! (And in general.) Congrats COPE ®? pic.twitter.com/NWzkv7fdpg — "Gimmick Attorney®" Mike Dockins (@gimmickattorney) January 2, 2025

Cope debuted the name during this week’s AEW Dynamite: Fight For the Fallen, where he teamed with FTR to secure a victory against the Death Riders. This marks a significant shift for the former World Champion, who had spent decades competing as Edge in WWE and joined AEW under his real name in 2023.

The Fans Respond

While the new name represents a fresh chapter for the 51-year-old wrestling icon, it has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Many on social media criticized the change as unnecessary, with comparisons drawn to Vince McMahon’s tendency to shorten wrestler names in WWE.

Didn't call him Adam Copeland

Not calling him Cope either.



Sorry, you're Edge! https://t.co/j7kdNRj5e7 — Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) January 2, 2025

"Cope" sounds crazy at this stage when he did an entire AEW run under his real name lol. — Murphs56 (@Murphs56) January 2, 2025

lol wait, so he’s just going by COPE now?!! ? — Ibou, of WrestlePurists (@BackupHangman) January 2, 2025

Tony Khan has adopted Vince McMahon's name change gimmick apparently. What kind of stupid name is Rated R Superstar Cope anyway? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LdwPqGazGc — Pro wrestling ??? (@DoubleDragonXP) January 2, 2025

I’m sorry, but shortening his name to Cope is a McMahon like decision. Keep it at Adam Copeland. #AEWDynamite — The Pride of the North Sentinelese: Meh (@9inchruler) January 2, 2025

The self-professed gimmick attorney, Dockins is no stranger to helping wrestlers secure ring names and other monikers. In the past, Dockins has worked with Kenny Omega and Mercedes Mone and helped Windham Rotunda trademark ‘Wyatt6’ in 2022.

Cope will be in action this Saturday on Collision, where he and FTR will take on Chris Jericho and the Learning Tree. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Cope, as his new ring name is here to stay.

