AEW Shares Bryan Danielson Tribute Ahead Of His Potential Final Match

All Elite Wrestling shared a touching tribute to Bryan Danielson on this week’s Dynamite, mere days away from what could be his final match. To Green Day’s Good Riddance, the video looked back on Danielson’s AEW arrival, some of his most important matches, and his time in Ring of Honor during the promotion’s formative years.

Danielson will challenge AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at AEW All In: London 2024 in a title vs. career match. The match will mark Danielson’s fifth shot at the gold since arriving in AEW at All Out 2021. Previous matches have seen the American Dragon come up short against Kenny Omega, MJF, and Blackpool Combat Club ally Jon Moxley.

Swerve Strickland Attacks

This tribute video wouldn’t be Danielson’s only role during the August 14, edition of AEW Dynamite. In the main event, Swerve Strickland defeated Wheeler Yuta (another BCC ally of Danielson) as the referee stopped the match when Yuta couldn’t fight back. Strickland continued his attack and Danielson, who’d been at ringside, tried to stop him. Strickland blindsided his Wembley opponent and Dynamite went off the air with Swerve mocking Danielson’s ‘YES’ chants.

Strickland has held the AEW World Championship since Dynasty in April of this year, where he captured the gold from Samoa Joe. He has retained against Claudio Castagnoli, Christian Cage, Roderick Strong, and Will Ospreay. Danielson may prove to be Strickland’s toughest opponent to date however, especially with Bryan fighting with his career on the line. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest in this rivalry and all the news coming from AEW All In: London 2024.