AEW Dynamite Preview (7/31)

Get ready for AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7c live on TBS from Greenville, SC at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. We’re just three weeks out from AEW All In: London and the full-speed-ahead build continues.

Scheduled matches for AEW Dynamite tonight include:

Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

Hangman Adam Page vs. Darby Allin

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Plus, we’ll hear from Bryan Danielson live as well as the Mercedes Moné.

Danielson has his sights on Swerve Strickland and raising the AEW World Championship sky high as fans chant “YES! YES!” to close out the show at Wembley Stadium. Swerve recently praised Danielson as the Greatest of All Time, a gesture that puts unique dynamic on this high-stakes contest.

Meanwhile, it’s the CEO the one hoping to hold on to her gold and fend off Dr. Britt Baker. After their altercation at San Diego Comic Con 2024 last week, can AEW officials maintain order until August 25?

Enjoy the show tonight