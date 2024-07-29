Swerve Strickland Says Bryan Danielson Is ‘The Greatest Of All time’

Swerve Strickland knows Bryan Danielson is one of the best to ever do it, but he claims that despite his long career, The American Dragon has never met anyone like him.

The two AEW stars are set to square off at the biggest possible stage in the upcoming All In event from Wembley Stadium in London on August 25. Bryan has earned the right to challenge for Swerve’s World Title after winning the Owen hart Cup Tournament.

The AEW World Champion spoke about the upcoming bout in a new interview with Sports Illustrated. He first acknowledged the illustrious career of his opponent, saying that Bryan is a first-ballot Hall of Famer:

“Bryan’s not just experienced, he’s the greatest of all time. That’s who I’m going up against–a first ballot Hall of Famer. I’ve never faced anyone like him. But he’s never faced anyone like me.”

Special Breed Of Danger

Though despite this being the toughest challenge of his reign yet, Swerve Strickland is ready to give it all. According to him, he’s a special breed of danger that the former WWE star has never encountered before:

“Bryan told me I’m a special breed of talent, I’m also a special breed of danger. I know we wrestled before, but he’s never faced me like this. Bryan is facing me after my Texas Deathmatch against Hangman Page. He’s facing me after I beat Will Ospreay–and Christian Cage and Samoa Joe. I’m a different beast. I can’t wait for him to see it.”

Another thing that makes the upcoming match interesting is the AEW status of Bryan Danielson. The wrestling veteran has confirmed that his last full-time contract with the company expires on August 1.

While the former WWE star is not expected to leave Tony Khan’s promotion anytime soon, there is much speculation on what his next deal will look like.

With his health being a concern as well, it’s possible that the 43-year-old may take a long break from wrestling after the Wembley event.