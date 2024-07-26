CEO vs DMD Official for AEW All In After SDCC Altercation

AEW President Tony Khan has officially announced that AEW TBS Championship Mercedes Moné will defend Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, at All In on August 25. The event will occur at Wembley Stadium in London, England. While the card is still being finalized, adding Moné vs. Baker has created more anticipation for the upcoming pay-per-view.

The matchup was made after the champion and Kamille confronted Baker during an AEW panel at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 25. Baker talked about the champion and how her issues with Moné had become personal, which led to the “CEO” coming on stage to talk down to her. The “Heel” mentioned that she was surprised Baker was there because of how Kamille attacked her on the July 24 episode of Dynamite.

Baker had enough after a few more disrespectful comments and got into a shoving match with her rival. Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy would pull them apart, and Khan announced to the fans that they would compete at the PPV.

History Of Mercedes Moné vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD

Since she signed with the company, AEW fans have wanted to see a dream match between Moné and Baker. The match was first teased when Baker returned to AEWxNew Japan Pro Wrestling Forbidden Door on June 30 to confront the champion. The former AEW women’s champion would have a segment on the July 3 episode of Dynamite where she would challenge the “CEO” to a title match, which Moné declined.

Moné would continue to decline a title opportunity to Baker for the next two weeks while still disrespecting her. Their feud would take a turn when Kamille debuted to attack the “Doctor” on the champion’s behalf on the July 24 episode. Khan’s decision to make the title match official finally puts the two superstars on a collision course to settle their differences at AEW’s biggest event of the year.

Updated AEW All In Card