Eric Bischoff mocks The Young Bucks during AEW Forbidden Door

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to X/Twitter to mock The Young Bucks following their match at Forbidden Door.

“This 6 man with The Elite looks like something from WCW Saturday night from 1992 zzzzz” the former WWE on-screen General Manager tweeted during the match featuring The Bucks/Kazuchika Okada taking on The Acclaimed and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Bischoff would then follow that up with another incendiary shot, this one taking a dig at the overall match itself: “Damn that much sucked. There HAS to a motive behind putting on such waste of time.”

Read More – AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Odds: Massive one-sided for key matches

Eric Bischoff reacts to The Young Bucks match

Bischoff has not been shy about his dislike of certain AEW tropes and approaches to on-screen presentation over the past few years, especially when it comes to the likes of The Young Bucks and Tony Khan.

When it came to the replies from fans and detractors on the tweets, it was a 50/50 balance between those agreeing with Easy E and those calling him a grifter that didn’t know what he was talking about.

Either way, The Elite continues to be a focal point of All Elite programming and will continue to be as the storyline with Kenny Omega and (possibly) Hangman Adam Page unfolds over the next few months.

Whether Bischoff will enjoy any of the work that the group presents going forward remains to be seen, but going by his recent comments and overall view of the EVPs? It’s probably not going to get any more positive.

Read More – AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Live Stream: How to watch