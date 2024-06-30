AEW Rumors: Massive Will Ospreay match not planned

A massive Will Ospreay match is currently not in the backstage plans for All In, according to some latest AEW rumors.

Fightful Select confirmed as part of their AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 scoops thread that Ospreay vs Ricochet was not currently on the docket for the Wembley Stadium event in August.

“We’re told that AEW has had a general outline of the top matches they want at AEW All In for quite some time. As of early this month, Ricochet/Will Ospreay wasn’t one of them” the site reported.

AEW Rumors: Could Ricochet appear at Forbidden Door?

Whilst a number of fans are hoping that we could see Ricochet appearing tonight on the show to set up a massive rematch with Ospreay, it very likely will not be happening anytime soon.

Fightful also confirmed that “Ricochet and Natalya are still technically under contract to WWE,” so unless they were both let out of their deals early we won’t be seeing them pop up tonight.

Ospreay is set to challenge Swerve Strickland tonight for the AEW Championship, and he is the underdog heading into the bout (at least according to the latest odds). With the “Aerial Assassin” getting a pretty baffling title shot a month or so before Wembley Stadium, there will probably be something huge tonight that costs him the match and sets up the rematch in England.

You can keep an eye on the rest of the AEW Forbidden Door rumors as we head into the show right here!