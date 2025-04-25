Bryan Danielson Doing Media in the UK for AEW

Bryan Danielson hasn’t wrestled for AEW since WrestleDream, but the American Dragon still has an ‘All Elite’ role to play. In recent days, Danielson has been engaging with several UK-based media outlets, promoting the upcoming AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door event. The fourth crossover event of its kind will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England on August 24, replacing All In: Wembley as the company’s annual UK event.

Danielson’s media appearances demonstrate that the former World Champion remains valuable to AEW, even as his in-ring future remains uncertain. In December 2024, Danielson stated it was 50/50 whether he’d wrestle again due to his lingering injuries and desire to spend more time with his family.

Tony Khan remains optimistic that Danielson’s wrestling career isn’t over, but even if he doesn’t return to the ring, Bryan continues to be a valued member of the AEW team. Fans can therefore look forward to hearing more from Danielson in the media and, perhaps one day, seeing him lace up his boots once more.