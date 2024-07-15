Bryan Danielson To Join Lucrative Club At AEW All In: London 2024

Bryan Danielson will join an ‘elite’ club at AEW All In: London 2024 when he challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship.

Danielson earned the coveted title opportunity at AEW’s biggest event by winning the 2024 Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Danielson’s road to Wembley saw him defeat Shingo Takagi in the first round before besting Pac and eventually ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in the finals.

Joining the Club

As pointed out by Dave Meltzer, Danielson will join a lucrative group of wrestlers, regardless of whether he wins or loses at All In. At the event, Danielson will become the fourth man to have competed at Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden, the Tokyo Dome, and Arena Mexico. Danielson will follow in the footsteps of Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and John ‘Earthquake’ Tenta.

Danielson competed in MSG multiple times during his WWE career as Daniel Bryan. In early 2016, shortly after his retirement due to neck problems, WWE announced that a live event in the Garden would be ‘Daniel Bryan Appreciation Night.

Danielson competed in the iconic Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 18 earlier this year, where he was defeated by Kazuchika Okada. Mere months later, he competed in Arena Mexico at a handful of CMLL shows. One such event saw him defeat Blue Panther in what the American Dragon called a dream match for him.

AEW All In: London 2024

All In: London 2024 will take place on August 25, from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The show will be AEW’s second event inside the massive arena after last year’s successful event. The matches announced for the show include:

Swerve Strickland (c) Vs. Bryan Danielson (AEW World Championship)

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) Vs. Mariah May (AEW Women’s World Championship)

