Watch What Happened with Bryan Danielson After Dynamite Went Off the Air

The July 27 episode of AEW Dynamite had a surprising conclusion and here’s the aftermath once the cameras stopped rolling.

This week’s edition of Dynamite was held inside the DCU Center in Worchester, MA. The show featured an interim AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and RUSH.

Fans also witnessed two FTW Title matches with Danhausen failing to defeat Ricky Starks for the gold but HOOK succeeding.

Afterward, a massive babyface turn took place and it was caused by the break up of a tag team.

Post-Show

The main event of Dynamite featured the return of Bryan Danielson, who didn’t have a match since Anarchy in the Arena back in May due to injury.

Danielson shared the ring with Daniel Garcia and the match was very well received. It also had a shocking ending.

Jake Hager ended up holding Danielson’s leg, allowing Garcia to capitalize with a piledriver. He then locked in a Sharpshooter and Danielson passed out from the pain.

That’s right, Daniel Garcia defeated Bryan Danielson.

SEScoops correspondent Jaychele Nicole was in attendance and she captured footage of what transpired after the TBS broadcast went off the air.

