Bryan Danielson to Limit Physical Activity Ahead of AEW All In; AEW Adjusts Creative Plans

Bryan Danielson is set to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In, but there’s a new report that highlights his health status before this big match.

The American Dragon’s recent comments about AEW doctor Doc Sampson advising him to refrain from wrestling until All In were based in reality according to Fightful Select. Bryan is not in optimal health, and has is being advised to limit his physical activity in the ring until the event on August 25. The report indicates that the plan for Danielson to be in the main event at All In has been in place for quite some time. However, due to his current condition, several pre-All In plans involving Danielson have been shelved.

We know Danielson’s AEW contract expires August 1 and Tony Khan is working hard to keep his 2024 Owen Hart Cup tournament winner under the ‘All Elite’ banner for years to come. In a recent video, Danielson confirmed the date of his AEW contract expiring.

“That’s true. August 1st, actually,” he said. “Next Thursday. My wrestling contract is up. Which also happens to be my son’s fourth birthday. I’m not saying this, like Tony talked about this in an interview, so I feel comfortable talking about it. I’m not MJF in this like trying to use my contract to be like ‘give me all the money!’. Yeah, my contract is up August 1st.”

The report notes that Danielson is expected to remain with AEW in a part-time capacity even after his contract expires. He is well-liked backstage and serves as a close advisor to AEW President Tony Khan, who expressed his hope that Danielson will stay with the company “as long as humanly possible.”

AEW: All In takes place Saturday, August 24, 2024 at London’s Wembley Stadium.