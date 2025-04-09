More On Awkard Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Segment

More details have emerged regarding the controversial Charlotte Flair – Tiffany Stratton segment.

The segment that saw the two female stars battling on the mic during the April 4 SmackDown went haywire very quickly. Both the stars seemingly went off-script during their promos, and the whole thing ended on an awkward note when Stratton left the ring after delivering a personal jab to The Queen.

Fightful Select provided an update on the whole thing, noting that the consensus backstage is that Charlotte went off-script first, calling herself ‘Nepo Queen.’

The former Champion addressing the negative reaction from the Chicago crowd was also something that wasn’t planned and was called ‘run of the mill ad-libbing that would never get anyone any heat.’

Here is the full Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair segment from #Smackdown



That was definitely NOT it ?? pic.twitter.com/1bej9yAh1b — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 5, 2025

According to the site, neither the line about Charlotte’s divorce nor Ludwig Kaiser sliding into her DMs was cleared ahead of time.

While many felt that Tiffany Stratton needed to fight back after Flair mocked her voice, going personal to the degree seen on TV was not recommended. Both the lines were removed in video of the segment that was uploaded on social platforms.

The whole situation was referred to as a ‘wreck,’ and both the female stars had heat for going off-script. Though the issue between the two did not escalate further backstage after the show.

It’s unknown how WWE is planning to handle the build for their upcoming match after this segment. It’d be interesting to see if the two stars come face to face again in coming weeks or if they are kept apart until WrestleMania.