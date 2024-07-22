Gabe Kidd Says “F**k MJF”, Offers To Show Him How To Fight

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd recently launched a scathing attack on AEW International Champion MJF.

Taking to his X account, Kidd decided to take shots at ‘The Salt of The Earth.’ The NJPW wrestler wrote that the former world champion could never touch him in the squared circle. A few minutes later, Kidd sent out another Tweet. He said that MJF never had a “real scrap”, and he challenged the AEW wrestler to come to Nottingham so that he could show how to fight. Check out the Tweets below:

FUCK MJF ??????



MAN COULD NEVER TOUCH ME IN ZA SQUARED CIRCLE ????????? — GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) July 22, 2024

LITTLE POSH BOY NEVER HAD A REAL SCRAP??



COME NOTTINGHAM AND I’LL SHOW YOU HOW TO FIGHT



BIG PUSSY ???

It is unclear why Kidd decided to go after MJF and the latter is yet to respond.

Gabe Kidd has made a handful of appearances in AEW. He had joined forces with Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly at last month’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Kidd is currently competing in the NJPW G1 Climax 34.

Meanwhile, MJF recently became the AEW International Champion. The 250th edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from Little Rock, Arkansas last week. Will Ospreay and MJF showcased a remarkable match that saw some back-and-forth action.

In the final moments of the match, ‘The Aerial Assassin’ tried to lift MJF for the Tiger Driver 91. However, he paused and was reluctant to hit the move. For those who are unaware, Ospreay had previously said that he retired the move.

MJF took advantage of the situation and shoved Ospreay into the referee. MJF went on to hit Ospreay with his Dynamite Diamond Ring and earned the pinfall victory to capture the title. During the match, Will Ospreay even used Styles Clash but that went in vain.