AJ Styles Reacts To Will Ospreay Using His Move: “Why do you think it bothers me?”

AJ Styles has seemingly responded to former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay using his finisher, Styles Clash.

This week’s AEW Dynamite was the 250th edition of the show took place in Little Rock, Arkansas. The show featured the exciting AEW International title match between Will Ospreay and MJF. The match kicked off the show and it saw some spectacular spots which got the fans buzzing on social media. During the match that went on for 60 minutes, Ospreay performed a couple of Styles Clash on his opponent. However, many fans bashed Ospreay for hitting the move.

STYLES CLASH ON THE APRON FROM WILL OSPREAY OMGGG#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ag3ba2S21F — BWAMatt (@BWAMatt) July 18, 2024

Taking to his X account, ‘The Phenomenal One’ responded and shared his thoughts on the matter. He backed ‘The Aerial Assassin’ and he is not bothered by Ospreay hitting his move. He wrote:

“Why do you think it bothers me that someone else is doing my move? We all do it. It’s wrestling! I think if nothing else, it shows appreciation.”

Why do you think it bothers me that someone else is doing my move? We all do it. Its wrestling! I think if nothing else, it shows appreciation. — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) July 18, 2024

The final moments of the match saw Ospreay lifting MJF for the Tiger Driver 91. However, he hesitated to perform the move as he previously said he retired it. This helped MJF to bounce back and shoved Ospreay into the referee. With two seconds left on the clock, MJF hit Ospreay with his Dynamite Diamond Ring and pinned him for the victory. This ended Ospreay’s title reign of 52 days.

With AEW All In: London 2024 taking place next month, Ospreay will certainly attempt to reclaim the title in front of his home crowd at Wembley Stadium. The pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on August 25.