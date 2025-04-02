GCW Tag Champions Backstage at AEW Dynamite (Report)

Violence is Forever, the acclaimed independent tag team of Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, are reportedly backstage ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Peoria, Illinois, according to Fightful Select.

Known for their hard-hitting style and technical prowess, the duo has established themselves as one of the most decorated teams on the independent circuit, recently reclaiming the GCW Tag Team Championships in a four-way match at GCW No Compadre.

Violence is Forever has previously worked AEW events, including AEW Dark: Elevation, and their return could signal a strategic addition to AEW’s evolving tag team division.

With a reputation for blending technical wrestling and brutality, Garrini and Ku have held titles across promotions like GCW, DPW, and SUP.

Their storied career includes a 442-day reign as GCW Tag Team Champions and matches against top-tier teams like FTR.