Kenny Omega Is In Netflix’s Devil May Cry Animated Series

Kenny Omega is a bonafide star in the ring but now the AEW International Champion has turned his talents to voice acting. For fans who stayed around for the credits of Netflix’s new Devil May Cry animated series, they will have spotted the Cleaner’s name.

The new show, based on the hit Manga series, has another connection to pro-wrestling outside of Omega’s involvement. The show’s theme song is Limp Bizkit’s ‘Rollin,’ a track instantly recognizable to wrestling fans as the theme of The Undertaker during his tenure as the motorcyle-riding ‘American Badass.’

Omega’s role in the show is just the next step in his Devil May Cry fandom. The AEW star has often taken inspiration from the manga series and the show’s protagonist brothers Dante and Vergil. Following his AEW International Championship win, Omega celebrated with Adi Shankar, the creator, showrunner, and story writer of the new Netflix series.

In AEW, Omega is in his first reign as International Champion and will defend against Ricochet and ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey at Dynasty. Though the odds aren’t in the favor of Omega, a giant sword straight from Devil May Cry could prove vastly beneficial to the reigning champion.

Kenny Omega Could Be Heading Towards Big Title Unification Match
