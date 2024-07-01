Mariah May On Toni Storm-Mina Shirakawa Kiss: “I Can Take Them Both!”

AEW’s Mariah May is looking forward to the future after locking lips with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa at Forbidden Door 2024.

Storm and Shirakawa faced off at the third annual AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door event for Storm’s Women’s World Title. Going into the match there was speculation as to where Mariah May’s loyalties would lie. The British wrestler is a long-time friend and tag-team partner of Shirakawa’s but also serves as the ‘understudy of AEW’s ‘Timeless’ star.

Toni Storm On The Kiss

May stayed relatively uninvolved at ringside, leaving it to the two women in the ring to tell the story. In the end, Storm retained her title after delivering a Storm Zero finisher to Shirakawa.

After the match, May was able to bridge the gap between her two allies. The three women shared a handshake, followed by a hug and a three-way kiss before leaving the ring together as a united front.

Speaking after the match, Storm was asked if she’s been able to put aside her differences with Shirakawa.

“When I first met Mariah’s friend Mina, I was not impressed. In fact, I was quite pissed. But now, after touching those cushiony lips, I can honestly say that I feel this is the start of a very beautiful relationship.” Toni Storm.

Mariah May Responds

This three-way kiss is a huge victory for Mariah May who has struggled to remain aligned with both women in this feud. When asked for her own comments, she said:

“I can take them both.” Mariah May.

Shirakawa was also asked for her comments, and admitted that at first she did not rate Toni Storm. Now though, she has grown very fond of the AEW Women’s World Champion. It remains to be seen what’s next, but these three could prove to be a dominant trio, if they remain a united front.