MJF Calls Will Ospreay ‘A ‘F***ing Gymnast’

MJF believes he’s the true blue ‘Nature Boy’ while he thinks Will Ospreay watches too much tape of Simone Biles.

MJF just defeated Ospreay in a near 60-minute marathon to kick off last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite to become the new AEW International Champion and Maxwell Jacob Friedman is relishing every single minute of it.

- Advertisement -

In a new interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MJF had some harsh words for his recent opponent all while putting over his own athletic efforts.

“I’m on the Stairmaster every day for two hours. That’s the difference between me and Will Ospreay. I’m a real athlete. He’s a f—— gymnast.”

RELATED: Will Ospreay Gifted 7-Year-Old Fan Who ‘Attacked’ MJF At AEW Dynamite 250

MJF was far from done as ‘The Scumbag’ also caught wind of Ric Flair’s praise. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer happened to put a side-by-side photo of him and MJF hoisting up freshly won hardware. Max tipped the cap to ‘The Nature Boy’ but in natural heel form, put himself over at the same time.

“There’s a reason that after my match, Ric Flair posted a side-by-side comparison photo. I’m Ric Flair incarnated–and with all due respect to Ric, better.”

- Advertisement -

MJF certainly pulled from the page of ‘The Dirtiest Player In The Game’ in how he defeated Ospreay on Wednesday. Will’s conscience got the better of him nearing the end of the bout as he hesitated to hit his self-banned Tiger Driver and MJF took advantage, hitting him with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. We’ll more than likely hear from both stars this week on a stacked episode of AEW Dynamite that features a big Blood & Guts bout.

RELATED: MJF Heading to CMLL After “Easiest Match of My Life” with Will Ospreay