Saraya Reveals AEW Storyline Pitch She Refused, Why She Said No

Earlier this year, Saraya confirmed that she had exited AEW and now the former Women’s World Champion is opening up about what did and didn’t happen during her tenure. Speaking on her Rulebreakers podcast, Saraya shared that AEW once wanted her to be part of a love story with Daddy Magic but turned the idea down.

“I’ve managed to go my whole career without doing a love storyline. I wasn’t going to start now.”

At the time, Saraya had a boyfriend and didn’t feel right kissing someone else, even if it was just for show, and shared that it’s the only storyline she’s ever refused. Saraya added that no one had ever asked her to do something like that before AEW and while she likes Daddy Magic and believes he’s a good guy, she just didn’t feel right about the idea.

“There’s not really any other storyline I’ve turned down. It’s just that if I have to kiss someone and I have a boyfriend, I don’t think it’s appropriate.“

Saraya’s AEW exit led many fans to speculate on a potential return to WWE, with the former Paige herself teasing that a return could come. As for how Saraya’s second potential run with WWE will go, only time will tell, but there are clearly some lines that the Brit won’t cross, even if the kiss was just a part of the show.