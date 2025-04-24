Shelton Benjamin Talks Max Caster’s Controversial Comments, Last Big Goal In Wrestling

Shelton Benjamin says Max Caster is an idiot.

The Gold Standard was expected to join AEW when he was released from his WWE contract in 2023. Max Caster, however, made headlines by claiming that he didn’t want the former champion in his company. He explained that the spot should go to him or someone else who is already on the roster.

In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Shelton addressed Caster’s previous remarks. Benjamin, who made his AEW debut in October last year, noted that he had a chat with Max which confirmed his suspicion:

“We’ve spoken, and pretty much what I suspected was true, Max is an idiot. He was poking the bear but then the bear showed up and he decided, okay, maybe I should stop poking. So long story short, it’s my spot now.”

Top of The List: Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin also talked about the one goal he still has in wrestling, saying that he wants a world title run. While all Hurt Syndicate members have indicated multiple times that it’s the last chapter of their careers, Benjamin noted that he is still putting all his effort into his performances:

“I’m going to just say yes. I definitely still want a world title. If you watch my performances, I’m not performing like a guy who wants to just retire and ride off into the sunset. While I definitely want to help elevate other talent, because that’s a big part of why we’re here, I still have goals. Being a World Champion in a prominent company is definitely on top of that list.”

Shelton Benjamin noted that he has held a world title in smaller promotions before but he is not sure it counts the same. Either way, he still wants a world title run in a major promotion and the 49-year-old is working every day to keep his dream alive.