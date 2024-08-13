Swerve Strickland Drops ‘Motion Sickness’ Album Ahead Of AEW All In

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has released a brand new album, mere days ahead of arguably the biggest match of his career. Strickland’s eleven-track album ‘Motion Sickness‘ features Flash Garments and is hosted by DJ Whoo Kid. The album also features his Big Pressure Trill Mix with Westside Gunn and Bun B.

Strickland’s release comes mere days ahead of his AEW World Championship match with Bryan Danielson at All In: London 2024. For Strickland, the first male African American AEW World Champion, the match will be his biggest title defense to date with tens of thousands of fans expected to fill Wembley Stadium.

Bryan Danielson has promised to retire if he does not win the gold in London. Danielson’s contract with AEW expired earlier this month though he has continued to make appearances for the promotion. Last year, Danielson embarked on his final year as a full-time talent in the ring. AEW President Tony Khan has said he hopes for Danielson to remain with AEW for a long time to come.

Swerve Strickland’s Music

When not making history in the ring, Swerve Strickland performs as part of the hip-hop group Swerve City and also performs solo as Swerve the Realest. Earlier this month, Strickland released a music video for Big Pressure Trill Mix. The video blends Strickland’s passion for music and wrestling and sees the reigning AEW World Champion with his title.

Strickland’s multi-faceted efforts in entertainment have enamored him to wrestling fans and hip-hop fans alike. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on Swerve Strickland