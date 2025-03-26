Swerve Strickland Says Fans Only Have Limited Time With Him

Swerve Strickland has teased wrapping up his wrestling career before he’s 40.

The former AEW World Champion has carved a unique path of success for himself in the last few years, achieving new heights in both the wrestling and the music world.

Strickland however has now suggested that he might be planning to step away from one of his roles earlier than someone in his position would be expected to.

The 34-year-old made a tweet late on Tuesday saying that fans only have 5 years to appreciate his work in the wrestling world after which he might not be seen.

When a fan claimed that he might continue his involvement in a nonphysical capacity, Swerve Strickland suggested that he would have made enough money by that time to step away from the lime light for good if he chooses:

I would've saved my money by then brother https://t.co/jub4rpsu0r — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) March 26, 2025

Yall got these next 5 years with me then I'm ??……

Enjoy the show — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) March 26, 2025

Swerve Strickland’s Current AEW Contract

Earlier this month, the AEW star confirmed that his new deal with Tony Khan’s promotion will keep him with the company through 2029. He had claimed that there is no where else he’d rather be:

“Yup (I’m signed to AEW until 2029). There’s nowhere else I would rather be. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, that’s just a PR. He’s supposed to say that sh*t.’ Nah, I mean that sh*t from the bottom of my heart. There’s no other place I’d rather be.”

Now these new comments from the former NXT star give a new meaning to his remarks about not going anywhere else, suggesting that he might just retire from active competition altogether when his contract expires.