Sexxy Red Responds To WrestleMania 41 Request

Sexyy Red is open to a WrestleMania 41 appearance to support Jey Uso.

The 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner is set to compete in the biggest match of his career when he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Show of Shows.

The Yeet man is gathering all the support he can for this fight. During an interview, he noted that he would love for either Red or Cardi B to be at his side for his WrestleMania 41 entrance.

The singing star responded to this request from the former Intercontinental Champion, suggesting that she is just one call away from making it a reality:

Yal tell Jey Uso I’m there! https://t.co/9dxZA9BecE — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) March 25, 2025

Sexyy Red made multiple NXT appearances last year, helping unveil the Women’s North American Championship belt. She also shared the screen with the likes of Trick Williams and Shawn Michaels during her visit.

The Rap Star was reportedly even offered a full-time deal by the company but she turned it down on account of her already packed schedule. Though, she seems ready to make an exception for WrestleMania 41 and it’d be interesting to see if the company brings her in.

